Battle of the Bulge 1944

Starting today, 15th December, this blog is following on a day-by-day basis, the last German major offensive in the west, surprising the Allies in the heavily wooded Ardennes region.
We will be using the Bitter Woods boardgame, designed by Randy Heller and currently published by Compass Games (previously published by Avalon Hill, Multi-Man Publishing and L2 Designs.
Two game turns represent a full day, so each day, two turns will be played and the action will be posted here until the campaign concludes on 26th December. Each new daily content will be added to the bottom of this post to preserve the chronology of events and allowing readers to come back at anytime and just pick up where they left off.
In preparation of this game, I have enjoyed Anthony Beevor’s book ‘Ardennes’, highly readable, with a level of details that is immersive.
Today is the eve of battle and three German armies with offensive capability have managed to position themselves under the Allied collective noses, in the Ardennes sector, without the Allied intelligence or high command collectively appreciating the situation.
The Ardennes region, considered a quiet sector, was being used by the Americans as a place to rotate units that had recently been in combat and that needed rest and replacements. Additionally, the troops that were there, were spread thinly - too thinly for effective defence.
The Allied drive on Germany was running out of steam after intensive and continuous campaigning since the summer. The supply chain was stretched and readily available manpower reserves were starting to look inadequate. The Allied focus was on crossing the Rhine and winning the war by Christmas, so much so, that their minds were closed to other possibilities - such as the Germans having the capability to launch a major offensive in the west.
Internal rivalry between the Allied commanders saw Montgomery (British) wanting a large slice of the limited supply to go to his drive north of the Ardennes, while Patton and Hodges (American) wanted that same supply to support their thrust into Germany, from below the Ardennes. They saw and interpreted any reported German activity as being at most, preparations for a spoiling attack against those ambitions. They totally missed that German intention (itself unrealistic) was a large scale offensive with much greater goals of dividing the Allies, seizing their supply hub (Antwerp) and forcing a peace settlement.
The Allied mindset can be summed up with a few choice observations noted by Beevor;
Early September, G-2 intelligence at SHAEF “The August battles have done it and the enemy in the west has had it” (Beevor page 5).
15th December, Montgomery asks for leave the following week to visit the U.K. for Christmas (Beevor page 108).
Though Colonel Dickinson, G-2 1st Army, interpreted his available intelligence to suggest that a German attack would be made in the Ardennes, this report was ignored (Beevor page 104).
Tomorrow will bring a rude awakening to this peaceful Ardennes landscape.
For the rest of this post, please use the 'read more' tab
For the rest of this post, please use the 'read more' tab
16th December 1944
At 0520, just 10 minutes before zero hour, the artillery of Sep Dietrich’s Sixth Panzer Army opened fire ..... (Beevor page 111).
All along the front, the thunderous roar of artillery, followed by German infiltration and frontal assaults, took the thinly held American line by surprise. Despite this, a robust defence held back the initial German attacks on both flanks, with 7th Army held up on the left at Vianden and 6th Panzer Army on the right, just below Monschau, though 277th Infantry managed to fight their way into Rocherath - Krinkelt, an important step forward in the drive towards the Elsenborn district on the right.
Against the backdrop of those opening disappointments, the attack at Hosingen (near Clervaux) in the centre, by contrast, had a most spectacular success, attacking across the Our River, where the bridge had recently been blown. The attack, spearheaded by 26th Division, resulted in the 110th being pushed back, beyond Clervaux, itself a natural stronghold, with its 12th Century Monastery carved out of solid rock and the town astride a prominent ridge above the Clerf River. With the town falling so quickly into German hands, the allies had lost an important defensive position that was also an important gateway to the road to Bastogne, but until the River Our could be bridged, the vital armoured units needed to exploit the break-through would be held up.
As rumour of the Clervaux break through filtered back to Bastogne, Middleton appealed to Hodges over on his left flank to provide some support. Hodges, not being fully aware of what was developing in his own sector, agreed to pull Devine’s 14th Armoured Cavalry Regiment out of the line and send it across to Middleton, having full confidence that his reliable 2nd Infantry Division would be able to contain any German local attacks. Hodges ordered a re-adjustment and shortening of the line.
As dusk approached, the Allied commanders still struggled to appreciate the scale of the German attack, though it was becoming clearer that their defences were too thin to do much more than slow any attack down by denying the major roads and their hubs.
Above - On the German left, there was frustration by the determined resistance of 109th Regiment of the 28th, who were still blocking the river crossing at Vianden.
Midnight saw Hodges’ promised 14th cavalry Group arriving at Noville, near to Bastogne, but their orders were confused and they were unsure whether to press on to Bastogne or to move southwest to block the Bastogne - Clervaux road. They decided to take up a blocking position, moving down through Longvilly and then on to Allerborn.
Historical notes on this day - It was late afternoon before SHAEF understood that the Germans had broken the lines in five places - though Bradley still saw this as just a spoiling attack to disrupt Patton’s own offensive.
Game notes - The Allies have limited movement allowances on the AM turn and there are German restrictions due to traffic jams.
17th December 1944
Becoming increasingly aware of the crisis that was developing in the Clervaux sector, Allied command allocated half of the planned air sorties to interdicting the Clervaux road, back to the river crossing. That, together with the general congestion in the area, caused Manteuffel with most of Lehr, to turn ninety degrees and move south towards Ettlebruck, with a view to then turning west and advance on Bastogne (in effect swinging the advance out towards the left and then driving back up the board).
The considerable detour brought them into contact with the Shermans of 9 CCA (see yesterdays photo) that had been ordered to take up blocking positions at Diekirch and which were already partly engaged by 7th Army units, the coincidental arrival of Lehr assured the removal of the Sherman threat.
Around the same time, Vianden, just below Diekirck eventually fell, having successfully blocked the path of 7th Army for 36 hours. The capture of Vianden and Diekirch essentially opened up the German left flank all the way to Bastogne.
Above - On the right, Skorzey’s 150th Panzer Brigade had attempted to by-pass the 393rd at Ambléve. Skorzeny had some of his Panther tanks disguised as American M10’s, but a vigilant platoon leader spotted the deceit and ‘all Hell broke loose’.
Just a couple of miles to their left, Peiper in his typical aggressive style of prosecution of the attack, had pushed past St. Vith, going deeper into enemy territory without regard for his flanks, chancing upon VIII Corps artillery, he overran it and pushed on to within just a couple of miles short of Vielsalm. He did not know it yet, but Peiper was within 15 miles of two separate large allied fuel dumps.
St. Vith was surrounded and fell with relative ease, but things were tougher over on the right at Elsenborn, where Dietrich had been bringing increasing numbers of troops and artillery in to deal with the stubborn defenders of 23rd Regiment (2nd Division). His artillery, being horse drawn, had been slow to keep up with the advance in the difficult terrain. Once properly emplaced, the guns, supported by Nebelwerfers, gave Dietrich the edge and the position was finally broken. The town was taken and the Americans were forced to re-align their defences along a more east - west axis to prevent being out-flanked and also to protect Eupen, the gateway to Liége.
At Schnee Eifel, now far behind the front line, 422nd Regiment (106th) had been isolated since the fighting first broke and was now facing four German infantry regiments with artillery support. Their situation desperate, they decide they had pinned down Germans long enough and started to fight their way out of the containment, but in such an uneven battle, their losses predictably became too high to justify further action and they surrendered.
With light fading fast on one of the shortest days of the year, Manteuffel continued his advance on Bastogne via the far left flank, determined that it should fall before nightfall. A single assault with everything he had at hand into the south west quarter of the town caught the defenders by surprise. In a short action, the town fell and was made secure with his regiment of Panther tanks pursuing the defenders to beyond Senonchamps.
Manteuffel had ensured that the whole of Lehr had prime access to the Clervaux - Ettlebruck - Bastogne road, giving them enough speed to get to Bastogne in enough strength to deter an early counter-attack from 10 CCA / CCB / CCR, an American reinforcement that had just arrived from the south, which instead waited at Martelange for further instruction.
Perhaps tomorrow, the fuel dumps will find themselves in the front line.
Historical notes on this day - SHAEF orders 82nd and 101st Airborne to make for Bastogne. They were in Reims, resting following the Market Garden battles. This was to be a race to get to Bastogne before the Germans.
Game notes - Peiper gets some movement benefits on the 17AM turn, hence the unit was able to skirt past St. Vith and press on. Allied 10 CCA / CCB / CCR could have struck Bastogne, but the attack odds would have been low and in the next turn, they would likely have been surrounded and heavily mauled. Holding back at Martelange was the sensible option.
18th DecemberOvernight, German commandos had taken up position in the town of Manhay. Their task was to sow confusion, alter road signs and generally cause chaos with allied traffic.
Above - The map shows the extent of the German advance over the previous two days. The three towns marked in red are campaign objectives for the Germans, together with the need to exit supplied mechanised forces across the Meuse River. The two triangle symbols show the locality of significant Allied fuel dumps.
The news of the arrival of 10th Armored in the south and 7th Armoured in the north, appearing on the German flanks, had brought a sense of caution to German plans and Field Marshal von Rundstedt decided that while today's operations should still have an overall objective to drive towards the Meuse River, emphasis should be given to destroying localised American capacity on the battlefield and in seizing the fuel dumps. In addition, the weakest army, 7th Army, tasked with providing security to the left flank of the offensive, had largely stretched itself as far as it could, while still remaining effective. To that end, orders for the day were;
7th Army to consolidate, cover bridges and towns and dig in.
5th Panzer Army to secure Bastogne against attacks from the south, secure the major road junctions above Bastogne in the direction of Marche and to locate the fuel dump in the area of Samrée.
6th Panzer Army to engage and destroy allied formations in front of Eupen, capture the fuel dump in the area of Francorchamps and close the distance to Liége. Reinforcements would be released to support these objectives.
Allied orders still lacked an overall cohesive nature. In part the aim was simply to bring as many reinforcements into the area as possible and for those already present on the battlefield, to give ground slowly, covering important road junctions, but not committing to battle that would involved high casualties, unless doing so would cause significant delay in the German advance. The fuel dumps were to be destroyed if compromised. The main worry for the Allies was that their centre was hugely exposed to exploitation and there was nothing between the lead German units and the Meuse! Reinforcements were desperately needed.
6th Panzer Army on the right did not get the decisive actions they sought, U.S. troops managed to trade space and stay largely intact. Worse, 30th Infantry Division arrived and deployed above 6th Pz. Army, so that the Germans were forced into a series of frontal assaults. They did reach Francochamps, only to hear the tremendous explosions as engineers from 1st Division blew the dump!
Peiper had been held up at Trios Ponts by 7 CCA, but the Shermans found themselves trapped, between forrest, the river and Falschirmjager troops, forcing them to engage with Peiper’s King Tigers, an unequal engagement that was never going to end well.
Above - the 28th (110) with Middleton, who had been chased out of Bastogne the previous evening, was now surrounded as Mechanised Infantry from Lehr closed in. The blocking position was critical to the Allies, as the 82nd and 101st Airborne were still on the march and too far away to secure this gap. The 110th put up an amazing show of defiance, but they were in an unsustainable position and fearing a collapse here, the Americans were forced to release 10th Armoured from the south of Bastogne, to move above Middleton’s position.
Manteuffel faced a difficult choice, as a narrow gap still existed giving an open path to Marche, but if he took it, the assembling American forces, particularly the Airborne, might cut the lead force off. There were simply not enough forces on hand to guard against that. As it turned out, the option was never actually something he could act upon, as 110th’s blocking action and then a counter-attack by 10th Armored with artillery support, kept him busy all day. Additionally, the fuel dump at Samrée was blown. With both dumps now blown and the chance to capture fuel lost, the German’s own fuel supply shortages would soon start to impact on operations.
10th Armored’s counter-attack near Ortheuville came too late to save 110 or Middleton, who numbered amongst the captured, but it did stun the German lead units, as they were reminded just how well equipped their enemy was. Both sides took heavy casualties, but held their respective ground. This was a fight that both needed to win and neither would be waiting for full light before resuming the action.
Historical notes on this day - 705th Tank destroyer Battalion arrives at Bastogne. General Hodge abandons his Headquarters at Spa.
Game notes - We enter a couple of mud turns now and these increase mechanised and artillery movement costs in the clear. A Random Event roll brought in the German Commando capability.
19th DecemberTemperatures were plummeting and there was heavy snow, neither side was going to see any air support this day, or for the next few days if the weather reports were to be believed.
The engagement with 10th Armored at Ortheuville renewed at first light, but the Shermans were roughly handled and as the morning progressed, 10th CCA was left pretty beaten up, while just a few miles away at Samrée, 9th CCB, out manoeuvred and isolated by the Lehr Division, was also lost. These were devastating losses for the Allies and the rest of 10th Armored started pulling back.
Down at Eupen (bottom right of the game board), the Germans were finding progress to be a tough grind. Their horse draw artillery could not easily keep up and any artillery support had to come from the more mobile Nebelwerfer batteries.
Above - Eupen at midday. Dietrich and elements of 1st SS Panzer Corps can be see in the top left of the picture. Just out of shot to the lower left, the powerful 2nd SS Panzer Corps, just released that morning were on the way to join the fight.
By late afternoon, the two SS Panzer Corps working side-by-side had brought the American line under extreme pressure and it was clear that the position would be forced wide open if the defenders tried to hold and that Eupen would be cut-off. To avoid further loss, the order was given for a total abandonment of the Manhay to Eupen line, a front of some 40 miles, that had included Spa and Stoumont. Regiments were pulled back, in some cases by several miles, to form a new line amongst the difficult terrain between Werbomont and Verviers. Little was now standing between the Panzer Corps and Liége.
As the day trundled on, over at 10th Armored’s position (German left), the situation was deteriorating. Manteufell had personally directed a movement of units from the Samrée area to the hamlet of Champion, near to Ortheuville. The advance was bold and not without risk, but it managed to catch 10th CCB as it attempted to disengage from the previous action at Ortheuville and after a running battle lasting several hours, 10th CCB was lost.
The day’s losses to American armour had been huge in this sector, at a stroke removing any attack capability. 10th Armoured, intended to have been used as a reserve, had just lost 2/3 of its strength, without any appreciable gain.
Genuine alarm gripped Allied Headquarters. There was no time to discuss blame, the Allied position in just a few hours had changed from being quietly confident in holding back the German advance, to now only just being able to cover the various routes the attackers would choose and just a solitary glider regiment at Rochefort was all that the allies could claim to call their reserve.
Liége (on the right), was the nearest crossing point of the Meuse for the Germans and it looked vulnerable. In the centre, it was thought certain that the Germans would re-new their advance towards Marche in the morning.
Historical notes on this day - The southern edge of Elsenborn Ridge stubbornly resisted repeated German attacks. Two regiments from U.S. 106th got cut off and following rough handling from artillery on three sides, surrendered. Germans were pushing defenders at Wiltz towards the centre of the town.
Game notes - Start testing at the start of each turn for German fuel shortages.
20th December
6th Panzer Army continued to press in front of Liége, forcing American units to drop back and re-position to prevent becoming isolated. 102nd Armored Cavalry Regiment bravely embedded themselves into Verviers, to act as a rearguard and cover the retreat in that sector. They faced over-whelming odds, but their selflessness bought precious time in holding back the Panzer Corps’ for 12 hours.
To the great relief of Allied commanders, elements of 3rd armour arrived in Liége, moving through the town and taking up positions on the rough ground in front of it. This backstop position was hoped sufficient to ensure the safety of Liége for at least a couple of more days.
In the centre, the final reserve available to block the advances of 5th Panzer, the 325th Glider Regiment, was moved down from Rochefort to Marche in an effort to slow Manteufell’s thrust, though it was now the case that there was a 14 mile gaping hole in the Allied line between Marche and St. Hubert.
If Allied Command was nervous about Liége, they were deeply anxious at the dramatic developments in front of 5th Panzer, as it reached the outskirts of Marche. Their lead units (not motorised) had reached as far as Rochefort, just 18 miles away from Dinant and the Meuse crossings. The Allies did not have any immediate solution to this second point of crisis, as available reinforcements were still too far away and the air force could not operate in the severe weather conditions. There was a deep sense of despondency amongst the Allied Chiefs of Staff.
In the ground between the two German army fronts, the Americans were holding out at Manhay and Soy, while not particularly significant of itself, it would become a strategic factor later in the day when German Command was considering diverting some forces from the 6th Pz Army to the 5th Pz Army to help exploit Manteufell’s new opportunity of a significant breakthrough, something that Dietrich understandably opposed and he used the Manhay argument, that any troops he sent would have to fight their way across to Manteufell, to support his case.
Historical notes - On this day, Americans, cut off at Noville, manage to pull out under the cover of fog. Bastogne is surrounded. The twin villages of rocherath-Krinkelt and Wirtzfeld in the Elsenborn region, continue to bar the German advance.
Game notes - German Victory conditions are based around the possession of St. Vith, Bastogne and Marche, together with a crossing of the Meuse by mech units. If sufficient force gets over the Meuse and exits the map, the Germans will instantly win a sudden death victory, hence the current situation is giving so much cause for concern to the Allies.
Please return here to this point in the text to get the 21st December update.
Resource Section.
COMMANDERS is my sister webspace, that is a bit more ‘snippet’ based than here. Link
Another players experience with the game - a BoardGameGeek entry. Link
An unboxing video of Bitter Woods. Link
Interesting - what are the German victory conditions in this game? There would seem to be a tension between the (pretty impossible) real objectives and the making of a fair game.ReplyDelete
Essenialy the German victory conditions are to control the three towns of St. Vith, Bastogne and Marche, while also getting units across the Meuse (and) or even better, off the map edge after having crossed the Meuse. The timetable and pace that this is posssible seems to be what sets Bulge games apart. In the playing of many Bulge systems, I never get a cross the Meuse and seldom reach the historical furthest point of advance (Celles), before an Allied jugernaught counter-attacks and closes down German aspiratins early in the game The most unsatisfying games are those that do this too soon.Delete
I tend to feel that a game suceeds if it gives an emmotionally connects the player to the game, so here I want the Germans to feel frustrated that their timetable is slipping and for the Allies to feel the shock of the German attack and to feel vulnerable to exploitation.
I'll be following with interest.ReplyDelete
I hope it manages to entertain, your campaign sets the benchmark :-)Delete
Looking forward to the daily updates :)ReplyDelete
Nice to have a crack at a bigger game.Delete
Really looking forward to seeing how this unfolds Norm:). I was given Beevor's book this Autumn so may start reading this as I follow your campaign.ReplyDelete
Thanks Steve, a good read definitely enhances a game.Delete
I liked Beevor's past work, but his Bulge book was a big disappointment. Seems 1/3 of book is background information leading up to the opening guns. If you're into that, then OK. Otherwise, too much anticipation for too little return.ReplyDelete
I liked the book and the pre-amble helps explain the relationships within the allied command. His writing style can leave me despairing of behaviour and suffering that falls out of war, but I think a bit of that is a positive thing from time-to-time, helping wargamers remain respectful towards their subjects.Delete
I like the way the book puts the German offensive within the context of the war at that point. So far really enjoying it.Delete
I'm with Randy; I was disappointed by Beevor's book in comparison with his previous works. It all seemed a wasted opportunity with very little analysis and no depth of explanation.Delete
I do like innovative wargaming with a thoughtful extra angle so will be looking in on progress!
Hello Norm,ReplyDelete
I will live voraciously through your updates. Somehow I have ended up with about a dozen BoTB boardgames collected during the 80s and 90s. I think I managed to stop about the time Bitter Woods came out. I have always wanted to play one of them day by day in December but other priorities get in the way. So I will be looking forward to your game!
Hi Shaun, too many Bulge and Gettysburg games mark us out as Grognards :-)Delete
I, too, will be following with interest. Thanks for posting, Norm. Any TaM games taking place in the Ardennes in the offing?ReplyDelete
Hi Steve, doubtful, only because I have a queue of things to do, but I would like to weave a tactical game of some sort into the narrative.ReplyDelete
Time the big killer as always!Delete
Well you know I'll be following daily and then probably sit down for a total bonus binge of the whole narrative afterwards.ReplyDelete
To the Strongest has just arrived and is being put away for Christmas - looks great.
Hi Mike, looking forward to a ‘To The Strongest’ outing.ReplyDelete
Looking forward to this one Norm!ReplyDelete
Bulge games were my first themed collection of games.
Good memories
Dave
Dave, I first played this as the Avalon Hill original, though those hexes seemed particularly small.Delete
I have seen this game in all of its iterations over the years but have neither owned nor played any of them.ReplyDelete
My latest entries into the Battle of Bulge genre are MMP's Beyond the Rhine OCS game and MMP's Last Blitzkrieg BCS game. Have yet to try either of these but both look superb.
I will be following your exploits with this one.
Both those seem quite meaty games, I remember you saying that you liked OCS. I think the only other Bulge game I have now is Bulge from issue 3 of World at War magazine, which has these potentially huge movement rates that really keeps the allied player on the edge of their seats as they work to cut off all avenues to the Meuse. I also have the Celles game from Revolution Games, which zooms into the localised action at the peak of the German advance.ReplyDelete
You have a good memory, Norm! OCS is my favorite operational WWII system by far. Although I have yet to try the BCS series, it is touted as a slimmed down OCS. I really should get a BCS game onto the table to see for myself.Delete
A nice idea and I will be following with interest.ReplyDelete
Thanks Peter, It has been a looong time since I last played this, but from what Ican remember, my hopes are high of a good entertaining game.ReplyDelete
What an interesting idea for a project. How long does a turn take? Can you nip off on Christmas for a 3 hour turn? 😀ReplyDelete
I’m unfamiliar with this game so I’ll have to learn as we go.
Turn length varies, but it is generally taking me a couple of hours to play a day, do the write-up and photography etc. There is a tournament scenario of 6 turns (3 days) that they say can be played in a few hours, I would read that as say a 3 hour session between competent players.ReplyDelete
Because this is a two mapper, I am at a table that I can stand at for bad back reasons and so for those same reasons, I find myself coming back to it in short half hour bursts.
A very iconic battle which would be interesting to game. Love the box art too!ReplyDelete
Box art (and the rear panel) is an interesting thing, years ago when we didn’t have the internet and did have game stores, these things were an essential part of the marketing machine, the company would want you to buy THEIR game and not one of the others on the shelves. These days one might assume that to be less important, yet box art and rear panels continue to have the highest standards.ReplyDelete
Box art even in the days of Internet is an attention-getter for me. Some of the artworks on the boxes are truly art in my mind. I have my favorite wargame box covers and I am sure you do too!Delete
Interesting post,I shall follow along, haven't read Beevors book,only his one on Stalingrad which was excellent!ReplyDelete
Best Iain
Thanks Iain, just something a bit different. I usually try to do a big post for Christmas Day, which is traditionally quiet on the internet, so that anyone with spare time on heir hands has a source of entertainment - the hope is that that by that time, this post will be able to serve that purpose, let's hope the story remains interesting! One never knows with Bulge games, when that flip between German threat and Allied material superiority will kick in.ReplyDelete
Blimey, the Germans have taken Bastogne! On to Antwerp then...ReplyDelete
I know! I'm pretty sure this is a significant consequence falling from that original attack at Hosingen (near Clervaux) in the centre on 16th (AM), which saw the Allies pushed back beyond Clervaux, which should in most cases be a natural choke point for any advance. Steve, this is a big divergence from your current reading material :-)ReplyDelete
A mild understatement Norm;)Delete
I've just been reading about how the muddy 'roads' really impacted the German's ability to advance, alongside the increased use of fuel it caused. So it will be interesting to see how the 'muddy turns' affect the game. All good stuff and keep up the good work:)ReplyDelete
Thanks Steve. The mud increases movement costs in the clear, though it is quite a congested map, with not a lot of clear terrain, where it is open though, it will encourage the players to use the roads and the nuances will kick in here and there as either side may not have enough movement points left to get that 'perfect' positioning.ReplyDelete
Norm, an interesting game to follow from my armchair. Very enjoyable. Manteuffels held a long military tradition. One Manteuffel commanded an infantry brigade under Frederick at Zorndorf. One of my buddies taught a Manteuffel in High School.ReplyDelete
Thanks Jonathan, there is still plenty of tension in the game and both sides still have that emotional connection with the game that reflect how their historical counterparts must have felt. If I could remember how to spell Manteuffel properly before always having to sort it out in the edit, I would be happier :-)ReplyDelete
This is now getting really interesting! Will the mud and lack of fuel start to hamper the Germans? Really looking forward to seeing how it goes on the 20th:)ReplyDelete
The fuel shortages randomly hit a different mech force at the start of each turn - you just know it will hit in the wrong place at the wrong time for the German player. Since the Allies are hurting everywhere, they will be just glad it is happening rather than having that much preference where it happens ..... though 2nd Panzer is causing them particular problems in the centre!ReplyDelete
I’m very undecided on whether I want to see each development as it comes or wait until the end and read the whole thing. 🙃ReplyDelete
This is another nice series of gaming goodness.
It's getting very tense now, especially as the Germans may be able to snatch a sudden victory. Time for Monty to appear to save the Americans? ;) Looking forward to tomorrows match report.ReplyDelete
You have been reading Beevor :-)Delete
Everything matters and that is a good result from the system.
Bastogne surrounded? Nuts!ReplyDelete
Nuts! IndeedReplyDelete